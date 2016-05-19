from the cow-abunga!? dept.
Natural gas production in the United States has increased 46 percent since 2006, but there has been no significant increase of total US methane emissions and only a modest increase from oil and gas activity, according to a new NOAA study.
The finding is important because it's based on highly accurate measurements of methane collected over 10 years at 20 long-term sampling sites around the country in NOAA's Global Greenhouse Gas Reference Network, said lead author Xin Lan, a CIRES scientist working at NOAA.
"We analyzed a decade's worth of data and while we do find some increase in methane downwind of oil and gas activity, we do not find a statistically significant trend in the US for total methane emissions," said Lan. The study was published in the AGU journal Geophysical Research Letters.
[...] Methane is a component of natural gas, but it can also be generated by biological sources, such as decaying wetland vegetation, as a byproduct of ruminant digestion, or even by termites. Ethane is a hydrocarbon emitted during oil and natural gas production and is sometimes used as a tracer for oil and gas activity. By measuring ethane, which is not generated by biologic processes, scientists had hoped to produce an accurate estimate of petroleum-derived methane emissions.
A bit of good news.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday May 17, @11:54AM (2 children)
I'd rather have the emissions go down. That would qualify as good news.
The fact is that the emissions, seen as a whole, are too high for any sustainable future, whether it are methane or other problematic gasses. Therefore, having a flat emissions profile does not solve our problems. It may be a start, but that would require us to foresee a steep downward trend very soon now. However, I am not holding my breath for that to happen.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday May 17, @12:27PM
It's a downward trend because the other things like population and GDP rose. See here on Figure 3. https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions [epa.gov]
Compare to Figure 3. here: https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-global-greenhouse-gas-emissions [epa.gov]
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday May 17, @12:37PM
Well, it does suggest that leakage per unit natural gas mined has fallen almost 32%, that's a pretty good sign. Especially in the face of worries that the move from coal to much lower carbon natural gas would actually worsen total greenhouse gas emissions due to the high leakage levels.
On the other hand, it might just be a sign that oil fields are getting better at burning off the natural gas plumes, which I guess would be than nothing, but not nearly so heartening.