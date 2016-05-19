Stories
U.S. Methane Emissions Flat Since 2006 Despite Increased Oil and Gas Activity

posted by martyb on Friday May 17, @11:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the cow-abunga!? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Natural gas production in the United States has increased 46 percent since 2006, but there has been no significant increase of total US methane emissions and only a modest increase from oil and gas activity, according to a new NOAA study.

The finding is important because it's based on highly accurate measurements of methane collected over 10 years at 20 long-term sampling sites around the country in NOAA's Global Greenhouse Gas Reference Network, said lead author Xin Lan, a CIRES scientist working at NOAA.

"We analyzed a decade's worth of data and while we do find some increase in methane downwind of oil and gas activity, we do not find a statistically significant trend in the US for total methane emissions," said Lan. The study was published in the AGU journal Geophysical Research Letters.

[...] Methane is a component of natural gas, but it can also be generated by biological sources, such as decaying wetland vegetation, as a byproduct of ruminant digestion, or even by termites. Ethane is a hydrocarbon emitted during oil and natural gas production and is sometimes used as a tracer for oil and gas activity. By measuring ethane, which is not generated by biologic processes, scientists had hoped to produce an accurate estimate of petroleum-derived .

A bit of good news.

  • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday May 17, @11:54AM (2 children)

    by BsAtHome (889) on Friday May 17, @11:54AM (#844669)

    A bit of good news.

    I'd rather have the emissions go down. That would qualify as good news.

    The fact is that the emissions, seen as a whole, are too high for any sustainable future, whether it are methane or other problematic gasses. Therefore, having a flat emissions profile does not solve our problems. It may be a start, but that would require us to foresee a steep downward trend very soon now. However, I am not holding my breath for that to happen.

