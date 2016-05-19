Stories
Companies' Stock Value Dropped 7.5% after Data Breaches

posted by martyb on Friday May 17, @01:04PM   Printer-friendly
from the you-don't-pay-your-money-[for-security]-you-take-your-chances dept.
Business

Fnord666 writes:

After analyzing the top three breaches from the past three years, Bitglass found that in the aftermath of a data breach, a decrease in stock price was a notable repercussion identifiable for publicly traded companies.

The report, Kings of the Monster Breaches, identified the extensive damage done by improper security by looking specifically at the Marriott breach of 2018, the Equifax breach of 2017 and the Yahoo! breach of 2016. These top three breaches had a widespread impact on individuals, with a reported mean number of 257 million individuals directly affected by each breach.

Research also showed that these breaches have cost an average of $347 million in legal fees, penalties and remediation costs. "Marriott uncovered the breach while seeking GDPR compliance; the company is now being fined $912 million under the regulation," the report said.

[...] Publicly traded companies suffered an average drop of 7.5% in their stock values and a mean market cap loss of $5.4 billion per company, and it reportedly took 46 days, on average, for those stock prices to return to their pre-breach levels. To date, the stock price of Equifax has not yet recovered.

Source: InfoSecurity

Original Submission


