Friday May 17, @02:42PM
CNet:
SanDisk is letting you put 1TB of data on a card the size of a fingernail.
The company's massive-but-minute Extreme microSD UHS-I Card is now available for $450, months after its reveal at Mobile World Congress.
The product page, reported earlier by Tom's Guide, notes read speeds up to 90MB/s and write speeds up to 60MB/s, which is a little slower than the world's fastest flash memory option that SanDisk promised at MWC.
Now you can lose even more data in the washing machine or in the detritus in the bottom of your attache.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 17, @02:46PM (5 children)
I finally got a couple of phones that accept microSD memory expansion, but now the phones themselves come with 64GB and only cost ~$140, outright unlocked no contract.
I expanded a 32GB phone with a 128GB microSD card, now I can carry our entire music and photo collection around in my phone, plus a few dozen movies (but, why?)
The 64GB phone accepts memory expansion up to 256GB, but, again, why?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday May 17, @02:52PM (1 child)
The uses for storage are so wide that I literally don't understand the point you're making when you say "But why?"
The list of reasons that crop up immediately in my head is too long to bother typing out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 17, @03:06PM
There are over ten quadrillion vigintillion atoms in the universe. But why?
SanDisk for all your data storage needs
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 17, @03:06PM
You do know that MicroSD cards are used for more than toy cell phones, right?
You didn't? Of course, you only know what cell phone salesmen want you to know. Go back to your cell-phone oriented universe and cell phone your cell phone with cell phone because cell phone while cell phone.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 17, @03:18PM (1 child)
It's probably arbitrary, and in some cases might be a lie, as in they say the maximum is 256 GB (which might have been the largest available at the time the instruction manual was written) but it could accept larger.
Ideally, any device that can accept microSDXC cards could be expanded by 32 GB cards all the way up to 2 TB. I like that Nintendo came right out and said you could expand the Nintendo Switch with a 2 TB card. But on the other you have something like the Samsung Galaxy S9 that can supposedly only take up to 400 GB, i.e. the card SanDisk announced in 2017 [soylentnews.org]. WTF? Maybe it is a lie but it has to be tested case by case.
BTW, the online deal clickbait on the tech sites says the 400 GB card is around $56. That's much closer to $0.10/GB than this 1 TB card.
Hundreds of gigabytes or terabytes of storage on a phone could be useful if you can treat it as a dockable portable desktop or just external storage for a PC. Future cards will have the Express mode [soylentnews.org] that should make them theoretically faster than SATA SSDs.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday May 17, @03:33PM
Yes, of course, and if you can get your hands on hot SIMs you can also run an awesome file sharing node...
Have you ever tried the "dockable portable desktop" thing with phones? If you're O.K. with an Android desktop, then, sure...
External storage for a PC? Why not plug the card/SSD into the PC directly?
Sure, there's tons of uses for big storage, but as mere consumers it would seem that "backed up" movies are about the only thing that starts to pass 100GB of storage need. I suppose if you VLOG your whole life, that's a special case that might use a bit more, but do you really need, or even want, to carry the last 2000 hours of VLOG with you in portable mode? The dashcam record from hell? Can you imagine your potential liability if you stored 1TB of driving footage, discoverable at basically any time?
I think these microSD cards are very cool, but... when you start naming off TB+ storage applications, the need for portability pretty quickly falls away. Data storage on deep space missions? Sure, that's awesome, locate redundant cards at extreme opposite ends of the craft and shield the bejesus out of them.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday May 17, @03:13PM (1 child)
Pump that does up a bit and it becomes a real possibility
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday May 17, @03:14PM
Speed Otto, speed
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 17, @03:18PM
Possibly they aren't lying about their microSD either. But their 400Gb offer mentioned in TFA looks a much better bargain.