SanDisk is letting you put 1TB of data on a card the size of a fingernail.

The company's massive-but-minute Extreme microSD UHS-I Card is now available for $450, months after its reveal at Mobile World Congress.

The product page, reported earlier by Tom's Guide, notes read speeds up to 90MB/s and write speeds up to 60MB/s, which is a little slower than the world's fastest flash memory option that SanDisk promised at MWC.