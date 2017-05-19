19/05/17/0029221 story
posted by martyb on Saturday May 18, @07:31AM
"agreeable individuals use Facebook to express their orientation to other people rather than to themselves," whereas "extroverts use Facebook as a relationship building mechanism". They add that neurotic people strive to bring out the best of themselves. Oddly, the personality traits of openness and conscientiousness do not seem to affect significantly Facebook use.
The bottom line is that extraversion is the main driver for Facebook use. Extroverts are heavy users and have more friends and interact with them and others at a higher rate. But, neurotic people also use it heavily to create a comprehensive and detailed profile of themselves to present to the public.
Betteridge says, "no."
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 18, @07:47AM
The answer to that is the same as the answer to the question: "Are you a dumb fuck?"
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday May 18, @07:54AM
