Tesla has said it is updating the battery software in some of its models following two recent incidents where cars caught fire.

It follows reports that a parked car caught fire in Hong Kong, following a similar incident in Shanghai.

In a statement, the carmaker said: "As we continue our investigation of the root cause... we are revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air software update that will begin rolling out today, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity."