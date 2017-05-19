Stories
Tesla to Update Battery Software after Recent Car Fires

posted by martyb on Saturday May 18, @12:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the that's-what-you'd-call-a-hot-car dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

Tesla has said it is updating the battery software in some of its models following two recent incidents where cars caught fire.
...
It follows reports that a parked car caught fire in Hong Kong, following a similar incident in Shanghai.
...
In a statement, the carmaker said: "As we continue our investigation of the root cause... we are revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air software update that will begin rolling out today, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity."

Spontaneous combustion, not just for Spinal Tap anymore.

