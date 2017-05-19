19/05/17/0036203 story
posted by martyb on Saturday May 18, @12:23PM
from the that's-what-you'd-call-a-hot-car dept.
from the that's-what-you'd-call-a-hot-car dept.
BBC:
Tesla has said it is updating the battery software in some of its models following two recent incidents where cars caught fire.
...
It follows reports that a parked car caught fire in Hong Kong, following a similar incident in Shanghai.
...
In a statement, the carmaker said: "As we continue our investigation of the root cause... we are revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air software update that will begin rolling out today, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity."
Spontaneous combustion, not just for Spinal Tap anymore.
Tesla to Update Battery Software after Recent Car Fires | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.