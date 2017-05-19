Stories
People Uploaded Photos to the Ever App. The Company Used Them to Develop Facial Recognition Tools

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 18, @05:05PM
from the we-don't-need-no-stinking-disclosure dept.
Digital Liberty News

"exec" writes:

"Make memories": That's the slogan on the website for the photo storage app Ever, accompanied by a cursive logo and an example album titled "Weekend with Grandpa."

Everything about Ever's branding is warm and fuzzy, about sharing your "best moments" while freeing up space on your phone.

What isn't obvious on Ever's website or app — except for a brief reference that was added to the privacy policy after NBC News reached out to the company in April — is that the photos people share are used to train the company's facial recognition system, and that Ever then offers to sell that technology to private companies, law enforcement and the military.

In other words, what began in 2013 as another cloud storage app has pivoted toward a far more lucrative business known as Ever AI — without telling the app's millions of users.

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/millions-people-uploaded-photos-ever-app-then-company-used-them-n1003371

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Saturday May 18, @05:13PM

    by gtomorrow (2230) on Saturday May 18, @05:13PM (#845069)

    What a surprise. I can't believe it. [/sarcasm]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 18, @05:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 18, @05:34PM (#845072)

    Well that settles it. The internet is just as scummy as the rest of the world.

