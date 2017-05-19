from the what-about-stained-glass-windows? dept.
In the "broken windows theory," as it has come to be known, such characteristics convey the message that these places aren't monitored and crime will go unpunished. The theory has led police to crack down on minor crimes with the idea that this will prevent more serious crimes and inspired research on how disorder affects people's health.
However, the researchers did find a connection between disorder and mental health. They found that people who live in neighborhoods with more graffiti, abandoned buildings, and other such attributes experience more mental health problems and are more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol. But they say that this greater likelihood to abuse drugs and alcohol is associated with mental health, and is not directly caused by disorder.
So...disorder causes mental health problems which causes crime?
(Score: 1) by Chocolate on Saturday May 18, @03:28PM
For awhile I lived in places with graffiti that was not a dumping ground for humanity or anywhere special and in some places without. The more signs of damage gangs violence danger whatever else bad things humans do to themselves and others the more on edge the place feels. A month ago they started tagging this area turning white walls into declarations of their glory or maybe just signals of their discontent. Police won't do jack about it. It's too low on the priorities. Can't say I blame em really. The penalty though is a slap on the wrist maybe a tiny fine. So the taggers keep tagging so the place goes downhill. They caught one of them a while back. Normal looking guy in his 30s who just liked to get out on the weekend to paint over bridges and walls and stuff. Other than shooting them on sight do we really have a solution?
