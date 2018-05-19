Stories
From a modality perspective, writers and programmers do the same thing, day after day. Both careers involve spending the bulk of their work day using a computer, though the tools marketed to and preferred by either industry are often diametrically opposed. While MacBooks are often the system of choice for digital creatives, ThinkPads are often seen in the hands of IT professionals. Users of either system are among the most vocal and opinionated, among laptop brands.

While Apple users have been increasingly seen grousing about the butterfly-switch keyboard, ThinkPad users, likewise, have complained about changes that have come to newer models, bringing them more in-line with standard, consumer-focused systems. Some criticize Lenovo's stewardship of the ThinkPad brand-after acquiring IBM's PC OEM division in 2005-though the company has worked to balance ThinkPad's visual design with the changing PC market.

TechRepublic's James Sanders interviews Jerry Paradise, Lenovo's vice president of global commercial portfolio and product management about screen ratios, soldered components, engineering 5G WWAN support, the potential of Linux preinstalled from the factory, and the original butterfly keyboard.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/meditations-on-first-thinkpad-how-lenovo-adapts-to-changes-in-the-pc-industry/

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday May 18, @10:05PM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Saturday May 18, @10:05PM (#845143)

    "Trying to stay with 4:3 when all the manufacturers were getting out of that business, the cost just skyrocketed and.. the economics pushed us into 16:9," Paradise said.

    This seems to mean "we couldn't afford to be the only ones"

    "...but we know that it's a requirement to get thinner and lighter in some of the series."

    So - damned hipsters are to blame for soldered RAM!

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
