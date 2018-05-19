19/05/18/0058231 story
posted by martyb on Sunday May 19, @02:28AM
from the hope-you-have-better-luck-than-Munich dept.
from the hope-you-have-better-luck-than-Munich dept.
http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20190517000378
The government will switch the operating system of its computers from Windows to Linux, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday.
The Interior Ministry said the ministry will be test-running Linux on its PCs, and if no security issues arise, Linux systems will be introduced more widely within the government.
The decision comes amid concerns about the cost of continuing to maintain Windows, as Microsoft's free technical support for Windows 7 expires in January 2020.
The transition to Linux OS and the purchase of new PCs are expected to cost the government about 780 billion won ($655 million), the ministry said.
S. Korean Government to Test Linux: Ministry | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday May 19, @02:34AM
An announcement like that is usually a negotiating tactic to get better prices out of Microsoft.
I hope they do switch to Linux, but they probably won't.