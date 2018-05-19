Stories
S. Korean Government to Test Linux: Ministry

posted by martyb on Sunday May 19, @02:28AM
from the hope-you-have-better-luck-than-Munich dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20190517000378

The government will switch the operating system of its computers from Windows to Linux, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Thursday.

The Interior Ministry said the ministry will be test-running Linux on its PCs, and if no security issues arise, Linux systems will be introduced more widely within the government.

The decision comes amid concerns about the cost of continuing to maintain Windows, as Microsoft's free technical support for Windows 7 expires in January 2020.

The transition to Linux OS and the purchase of new PCs are expected to cost the government about 780 billion won ($655 million), the ministry said.

Original Submission


(1)

  by PartTimeZombie on Sunday May 19, @02:34AM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 19, @02:34AM (#845168)

    An announcement like that is usually a negotiating tactic to get better prices out of Microsoft.

    I hope they do switch to Linux, but they probably won't.

(1)