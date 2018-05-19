Stories
China Unveils Brain Interface Chip

RandomFactor writes:

According to Ming Dong, director of the Academy of Medical Engineering and Translational Medicine in Tianjin University, a new 'Brain Computer Interface' (BCI) chip dubbed 'Brain Talker' which debuted Friday at the 2019 World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China enables a person to control a computer or other electronic device using their brainwaves and without requiring movement or verbal instruction.

Ming Dong explains "the chip can identify minor neuron information sent by the brain wave from the cerebral cortex, efficiently decode the information and greatly quicken the communication speed between the brain and machine."

Cheng Longlong, a data scientist from China Electronics Corporation, said scientists would endeavor to enhance the performance of the chip for wider use in the fields of medical treatment, education, home life and gaming in the future.

The new chip was a joint effort co-developed by Tianjin University and China Electronics Corporation which retain fully independent intellectual property rights.

