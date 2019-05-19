The U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bethesda, Maryland, will halt funding next year for its long-running Centers of Cancer Nanotechnology Excellence (CCNEs), which are focused on steering advances in nanotechnology to detect and treat cancer. The shift marks nanotechnology's "natural transition" from an emerging field requiring dedicated support to a more mature enterprise able to compete head to head with other types of cancer research, says Piotr Grodzinski, who heads NCI's Nanodelivery Systems and Devices Branch, which oversees the CCNEs. "This doesn't mean NCI's interest in nanotechnology is decreasing."

Nevertheless, cancer nanotechnology experts see the decision as a blow. "It's disappointing and very shortsighted given the emergence of nanotechnology and medicine," says Chad Mirkin, who directs a CCNE at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. CCNEs have spawned dozens of clinical trials for new drugs and drug delivery devices, as well as novel technologies for diagnosing disease, he says. "Cancer research needs new ways of making new types of medicines. Nanotechnology represents a way to do that," he says.