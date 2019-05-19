from the encouraging-the-future dept.
Ken Starks of the Reglue Project has written the details on how they guide participating youth away from junk sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and similar sites and towards useful, learning-oriented sites. He talks about which educational sites have shown to be most popular and singles out two exceptionally good ones.
Those who have followed Reglue.org over the years know that we place a strong emphasis on STEM topics and education. "STEM" is the given acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Linux is superbly well-tooled for these purposes and every computer we place with a financially disadvantaged student is Linux-powered. Now, that might sound like a steroid-fueled buzzkill to most, but in researching the online STEM subject matter, we found that we could actually make it fun. Yeah. Science....go figure.
The amount of STEM-related online content is massive and there is no shortage of content that is developed for the age group Reglue targets. The challenge was to find the content that captured and held their interest. Kids, right?
Therein lay the challenge.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Hartree on Monday May 20, @02:56AM
It may work with some kids like the pre-selected group in a STEM oriented program like Reglue, but with most kids I predict it'll be as effective as a program to promote eating kale chips instead of Doritos.