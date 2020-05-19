Walmart is this week introducing NextDay delivery "on a wide range of general merchandise" offered through Walmart.com. The company is also keen to point out this offer does not require a paid membership as is required for Amazon Prime.

NextDay delivery will be slowly introduced across the US, with Phoenix and Las Vegas getting it first before Southern California customers are added "in the coming days." The aim is to have 75 percent of the US population covered by the end of 2019, which will include 40 of the top 50 US metro areas.

There are a few caveats to keep in mind about this fast delivery offer. The number of products that qualify for NextDay is limited to around 220,000 items, but Walmart states they are the most frequently purchased items. You also need to spend at least $35 in order to qualify for the service, and there will be a cut off time each day as you'd expect.