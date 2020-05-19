from the talktative-devices dept.
Over 21,000 Linksys routers leaked their device connection histories
Certain Linksys WiFi routers might be sharing far more data than their users would like. Security researcher Troy Mursch has reported that 33 models, including some Max-Stream and Velop routers, are exposing their entire device connection histories (including MAC addresses, device names and OS versions) online. They also share whether or not their default passwords have changed. Scans have shown between 21,401 and 25,617 vulnerable routers online, 4,000 of which were still using their default passwords.
The attack appear to be relatively straightforward and involves little more than visiting an exposed router's internet address and running a device list request. It works whether or not the router's firewall is turned on, Mursch toldArs Technica, and isn't affected by a patch Linksys released in 2014.
There are potentially serious consequences. Complete connection histories could tell hackers if there are juicy targets on a given network, such as a phone running outdated software, while stalkers might find out if their victim had visited a given location. The password status, meanwhile, could make it easy to hijack devices for the sake of botnets and other online crimes.
I remember the cries that using a linux-box based firewall with a mainstream distro and two NICs was "so much work" although buying an appliance seems to imply low security which also has its costs.
There's also the cost of false sense of security in the sense that appliance firewalls have two binary states "Everyone knows this particular one is cracked" "Everyone does not know yet that this particular one is cracked, yet"