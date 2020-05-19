Developers at business AI company Dessa have come up with a new text-to-speech system called "RealTalk". In the version they demoed, it was trained to speak with the voice of popular podcaster Joe Rogan. The developers have put up a site with a blind test at http://fakejoerogan.com/. They must have been so impressed by their own creation that they discuss the implications at https://medium.com/@dessa_/real-talk-speech-synthesis-5dd0897eef7f.

Your humble submitter did the blind test and just barely had a majority of correct guesses, but was so impressed by the quality that he considered it newsworthy - how do you fare in the test?