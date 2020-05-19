Stories
The Way We Define Kilograms, Metres and Seconds Changes Today

AnonTechie writes:

We measure stuff all the time – how long, how heavy, how hot, and so on – because we need to for things such as trade, health and knowledge. But making sure our measurements compare apples with apples has been a challenge: how to know if my kilogram weight or metre length is the same as yours.

Attempts have been made to define the units of measurement over the years. But today – International Metrology Day – sees the complete revision of those standards come into play.

You won't notice anything – you will not be heavier or lighter than yesterday – because the transition has been made to be seamless. Just the definitions of the seven base units of the SI (Système International d'Unités, or the International System of Units) are now completely different from yesterday.

[...] The challenge now though is to explain these new definitions to people – especially non-scientists – so they understand.

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 20, @08:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 20, @08:04PM (#845616)

    What's that in 'murkin measure?
    Will there be a tariff on 'new' kilograms and metres?

(1)