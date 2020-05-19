from the one-of-us!-one-of-us!-google-goggle!-google-goggle! dept.
Google announces a new $999 Glass augmented reality headset
Google has announced a new version of its business-focused Glass augmented reality headset, which it's now designating an official Google product instead of an experiment. The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 costs $999, although, like its predecessor, it's not being sold directly to consumers. It's got a new processor, an improved camera, a USB-C port for faster charging, and a variety of other updates.
Google still isn't positioning Glass as a mainstream product. But it seems to be expecting greater sales of the Glass Enterprise Edition 2. The device has been moved out of the Google X "moonshot factory" and into the main Google family of products, letting Google "meet the demands of the growing market for wearables in the workplace," according to a blog post.
(Score: 2) by CZB on Tuesday May 21, @04:39AM
Glass was their only innovative piece of hardware. I don't expect to ever buy one, but it was lame that they quit trying to sell the things. Maybe someone at Google realized they can shape public perception if they need to.