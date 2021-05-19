Stories
Wind Provided 37 Percent of Ireland's Electricity in Q1 2019

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 21, @08:43AM   Printer-friendly
Phoenix666 writes:

IWEA:

"Wind energy is an Irish success story, driving down electricity costs for consumers, cutting millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions every year and securing a homegrown energy future that doesn't depend on importing fossil fuels."

The 37 per cent share of electricity demand amounted to more than 2.8 million MWh of electricity, compared to 2.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. The average Irish household uses approximately 4.5 MWh of electricity every year.

The total installed capacity of Ireland's wind farms has now risen to 3,700 MW, approximately enough to power 2.2 million Irish homes annually.

Ireland is becoming green in more ways than one.

