Ross Anderson, a British professor who was recently denied entrance to the US, well-known for his extensive background in cryptography and computer security research, is in the process of writing a new edition of his book on computer security engineering. So far, the preface and two chapters of Security Engineering, 3rd edition are online available for review. Other chapters will follow online as well. The first and second editions will remain available too.
Today I put online a chapter on Who is the Opponent, which draws together what we learned from Snowden and others about the capabilities of state actors, together with what we've learned about cybercrime actors as a result of running the Cambridge Cybercrime Centre. Isn't it odd that almost six years after Snowden, nobody's tried to pull together what we learned into a coherent summary?
There's also a chapter on Surveillance or Privacy which looks at policy. What's the privacy landscape now, and what might we expect from the tussles over data retention, government backdoors and censorship more generally?
Sustainable Security for Durable Goods (2018)
Daniel Stenberg, Author of cURL and libcurl, Denied US Visit Again (2018)
