The Justice Department is leaning against approving T-Mobile US Inc.'s proposed takeover of Sprint Corp., according to a person familiar with the review, even after the companies won the backing of the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

The remedies proposed by the wireless carriers earlier Monday don't go far enough to resolve the department's concerns that the deal risks harming competition, said the person, who asked not to be named because the investigation is confidential.

Opposition to the deal by the Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, would mark a rare break with the FCC. The two agencies work side by side on merger reviews and typically emerge on the same page about whether to approve deals.

Earlier on Monday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would recommend approval of T-Mobile's $26.5 billion deal for Sprint after the companies offered a package of concessions, including spinning off Sprint's Boost pre-paid brand, to win regulators' blessing.

[...] More than a dozen states attorneys general are also investigating the deal and have raised concerns about harm to consumers. The states have signaled they may sue to block the deal even if the Justice Department clears it.