19/05/21/1912210 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday May 21, @08:09PM
from the darwin-award dept.
from the darwin-award dept.
CNet:
New York state Sen. John Liu introduced a bill last week that would ban texting while walking. Pedestrians could be fined between $25 and $250 if they're seen "using any portable device" while crossing a roadway, according to a copy of the bill obtained by The Guardian.
"Using" a device means looking at it, playing games, being online, sending emails, texting and more, according to the bill. The legislation makes exceptions for emergency first-responders and those trying to contact hospitals, fire departments, police and other emergency services.
The penalties for people who don't look up from their phones while crossing are already pretty high, aren't they?
New York Might Fine You for Texting While Crossing the Street | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday May 21, @08:19PM
I can see ticketing people for texting while driving. That can kill someone, or cause a major accident.
On the other hand, texting while walking can only really get yourself killed, so the punishment is self-inflicting. You can't legislate away stupidity.
Not to mention the waste of tax payer dollars ticketing people for texting while walking.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday May 21, @08:23PM
Yes, you can legislate a whole laundry list of things. In reality, 90%+ of legislation shouldn't pass. Hopefully, this won't pass. You can also make a law that forces everyone to wash their hands after using the bathroom. Doesn't mean it should happen.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @08:40PM
People are not using their phones because they have to. They use the phones to get away from the alternative: weirdly cross the street, trying not to look at anyone. People get offended when looked at "watchyou lookin at?"
Also, if you are not busy doing stuff all the time in public, you could be a tourist. And in that case you must have someone with you. Going alone with nothing to do just doesn't cut it anymore.
Welcome to the lonely world we live in today.