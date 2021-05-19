Hunter-gatherers in the Philippines who adopt farming work around ten hours a week longer than their forager neighbours, a new study suggests, complicating the idea that agriculture represents progress. The research also shows that a shift to agriculture impacts most on the lives of women.
[...] Every day, at regular intervals between 6am and 6pm, the researchers recorded what their hosts were doing and by repeating this in ten different communities, they calculated how 359 people divided their time between leisure, childcare, domestic chores and out-of-camp work. While some Agta communities engage exclusively in hunting and gathering, others divide their time between foraging and rice farming.
The study, published today in Nature Human Behaviour, reveals that increased engagement in farming and other non-foraging work resulted in the Agta working harder and losing leisure time. On average, the team estimate that Agta engaged primarily in farming work around 30 hours per week while foragers only do so for 20 hours. They found that this dramatic difference was largely due to women being drawn away from domestic activities to working in the fields. The study found that women living in the communities most involved in farming had half as much leisure time as those in communities which only foraged.
Also, hunting comes with beer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @01:47AM (1 child)
and when you hunt out an area, you move or starve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @02:06AM
you follow the buffalo .... oh yeh, they farmers divided up the land and had the buffalo slaughtered.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday May 22, @01:50AM
You need some grain to make that beer. Farming is how you get grain, unless you're going to hunt the farmer next door.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday May 22, @01:56AM (2 children)
Those people are working 20-30 hours per week, while here in the "civilized" world wage-earners are slaving away for 40-70 hours per week.
Progress!
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @02:04AM (1 child)
> ...slaving away for 40-70 hours per week...
Seems likely to me that the first few hours of work/week in the "civilized" world buys you the same standard of living that the primitives get for working their 20-30 hours. After that civilization gets you luxuries (things that you don't *really* need, although you may think they are necessities).
In fact, no work at all (disability payments or welfare) in the civilized world might might be enough to match the labor of the primitives?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @02:18AM
Give me my fucking UBI check, you primitives.