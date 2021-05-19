Plastic makes up nearly 70% of all ocean litter, putting countless aquatic species at risk. But there is a tiny bit of hope—a teeny, tiny one to be precise: Scientists have discovered that microscopic marine microbes are eating away at the plastic, causing trash to slowly break down.
[...] Both types of plastic lost a significant amount of weight after being exposed to the natural and engineered microbes, scientists reported in April in the Journal of Hazardous Materials. The microbes further changed the chemical makeup of the material, causing the polyethylene’s weight to go down by 7% and the polystyrene’s weight to go down by 11%. These findings may offer a new strategy to help combat ocean pollution: Deploy marine microbes to eat up the trash. However, researchers still need to measure how effective these microbes would be on a global scale.
Perhaps one day Earth's inheritors will snack on Big Mac...wrappers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @11:19PM (1 child)
Thanks microbes! And with your pals the trees eating CO2 and thus eliminating global warming, pretty soon the tree huggers will have nothing left to bitch about. Mother nature... solving all the world's problems.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Tuesday May 21, @11:28PM
Mother nature ...creating and solving all the world's problems.
FTFY
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Tuesday May 21, @11:30PM (1 child)
Not all of the plastic that these critters might want to eat is waste yet. I'd imagine that if such things were cultivated and cajoled to eat specific kinds of plastics, they could be set loose on plastics that make modern life possible. I used a variation on this scenario in a series of short stories, where the microbes had a taste for the plastics used in the hulls of small boats, for example, or submerged flood control structures. The life expectancy of such plastics would be severely shortened, and the safety of using anything containing such plastics after they had been in seawater containing the microbes would be in question. Now imagine if microbes got a hankering for the insulation on undersea cables, for example. There are lots of ways that this could lead to trouble.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @11:39PM
Stop using lead, aluminium is so much better, you'll get a smooth and less energy intensive way into trouble.
A copper may also be efficient for the way there, but more expensive. Besides, coppers aren't a nice bunch to deal with.