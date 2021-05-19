Some of Europe's biggest ISPs and mobile operators stand accused of using Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology to quietly undermine net neutrality rules and user privacy.

News of the troubling allegation first reached the public domain earlier this year in an analysis by German organisation epicenter.works. It claimed it had detected 186 products offered by providers that appeared to involve applying DPI to their customers' traffic. Deep packet inspection filters network traffic by looking at the contents of data packets.

[...] Now a group of academics and digital rights campaigners headed by European Digital Rights (EDRi) has sent EU authorities an open letter[pdf] pointing out the implications of this. The EDRi letter states:

Several of these products by mobile operators with large market shares are confirmed to rely on DPI because their products offer providers of applications or services the option of identifying their traffic via criteria such as Domain names, SNI, URLs or DNS snooping.

EU regulation outlaws DPI for anything other than basic traffic management, but it seems that providers in many countries have found a grey area that allows them to bend – and increasingly bypass – those rules.

The frontline of this is something called 'zero rating' whereby mobile operators attract subscribers by offering free access to a specific application – a streaming service would be one example – without that counting towards their data allowance.

By its nature, this favours larger application providers, in effect busting the principle of net neutrality that says that all applications and services should be given equal prioritisation across networks.

DPI is the technology that makes this possible because: