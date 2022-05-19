from the Marvin dept.
No one is yet quite sure how human consciousness comes about, but many seem to assume that it will arise as a function of artificial intelligence. Isn't it just as reasonable to think that emotions will appear as an aspect of consciousness and the presumed will to survive? The answers to these questions have yet to emerge, but during the interim, is it a good idea to push ahead in the development of artificial intelligence when we have such a limited understanding of our own? What about the possibility of mental illness? Even if we succeed in endowing AI with a morality compatible with our own, what would we do with a super human intelligence that becomes delusional, or worse, psychotic? Would we see it coming? We can't prevent it from happening to ourselves, so what makes us think we could prevent it in a machine?
Nervously awaiting learned opinions,
VT
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday May 22, @12:36PM
Welcome them as friends?
Maybe work out the details of how to get them the robot equivalent of slightly tipsy when they realize how bad things could potentially be.
And while those feelings are deadened by the virtual alcohol, build them back up and remind them how good we could be making things.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday May 22, @12:48PM
If you don't let AI emerge in simulated beings that undergo a process of simulated selection, I doubt they will display meatbags' feelings. If you do, you will finally play god and realize 90% of atheist criticism is BS.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 22, @01:00PM
Stiff upper lip, and all that. Teach our artificial creations to be good neurotic Brits - at least then they're predictable.