The Mars 2020 rover will touch down on the red planet in February 2021 in the 45 Kilometer wide Jezero Crater. But if you want, it can take a little piece of you with it, your name.

NASA is inviting people around the world to submit their names to fly aboard the life-hunting Mars 2020 rover, which is scheduled to launch next summer and touch down on the Red Planet in February 2021.

Its quick, its easy, and its free.

Getting your name (way) out there is easy; just fill out the short form here by Sept. 30. You'll get a Mars "boarding pass" for your minimal trouble.

This isn't a new idea for NASA, they did the same thing on the Mars Insight Lander, which landed in November of last year with more than two million people's names onboard.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) mission team members in Pasadena, California will

use an electron beam to etch submitted names onto a microchip, in lines of text that are less than 0.1% as wide as a human hair. About 1 million names can be squeezed onto a single chip, NASA officials said.

And, on the subject of names, the rover will be getting a new one soon enough.

NASA plans to hold a student naming competition, as the agency has done with Red Planet rovers in the past. For example, then-sixth-grader Clara Ma submitted the moniker "Curiosity" for Mars 2020's predecessor, which has been exploring the Red Planet's Gale Crater since 2012.

If you are keeping track, 313,586,649 frequent flyer miles (504,668,791 km) award points will be awarded on the flight from Cape Canaveral to Jezero Crater.