Netflix changed how we watch TV, but it didn't really change what we watch...

Netflix has achieved its incredible growth by taking distribution away from cable companies. Instead of watching The Office on cable, people now watch The Office on Netflix.

This edge isn't sustainable.

...

Disney's cable business has stagnated over the past seven years. But in about 175 days, Disney is set to launch its own streaming service called Disney+.

It's going to charge $6.99/month—around $6 cheaper than Netflix.

And it's pulling all its content off of Netflix.

This is a big deal.