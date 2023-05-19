19/05/23/0052258 story
posted by martyb on Thursday May 23, @05:06AM
from the here's-hoping-the-fat-lady-has-laryngitis dept.
Netflix changed how we watch TV, but it didn't really change what we watch...
Netflix has achieved its incredible growth by taking distribution away from cable companies. Instead of watching The Office on cable, people now watch The Office on Netflix.
This edge isn't sustainable.
Disney's cable business has stagnated over the past seven years. But in about 175 days, Disney is set to launch its own streaming service called Disney+.
It's going to charge $6.99/month—around $6 cheaper than Netflix.
And it's pulling all its content off of Netflix.
This is a big deal.
Netflix has 175 Days Left to Pull Off a Miracle... Or It's All Over
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, @05:14AM
This doesn't kill Netflix in 175 days or a year. I'm not sure it kills it at all. Even with Disney Hulu, Amazon, AT&T, Apple, and all the rest competing and pulling content away from Netflix, Netflix's zombie customers will keep it alive. In the best case, they will remain at the top. In the worst case, they become the AOL of streaming.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Thursday May 23, @05:20AM
Nothing that hasn't already been happening. This industry move is just going to make piracy attractive again.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday May 23, @05:22AM
Now they're free to develop their own original superhero, science fiction, and cartoon content.
What, developing characters and shows costs money? Oh no, I feel so bad for them!
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Thursday May 23, @05:40AM (1 child)
Unless it is totally free, and free of advertising (other than trailers), I will not subscribe.
I saw "Star Wars" opening week, and am a fan of the MCU, but will never pay Disney for fragmented content.
"Star Trek" has been important to me (I have the animated ones on LaserDisc), but I haven't subscribed to CBS, either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, @05:46AM
