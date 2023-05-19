https://writtendescription.blogspot.com/2019/05/inevitable-disclosure-injunctions-under.html

The inevitable disclosure doctrine is a fancy name for what is basically a special type of employment injunction. As one California court put it, before purporting to reject the doctrine, "[t]he inevitable disclosure doctrine results in an injunction prohibiting employment, not just use of trade secrets." See Whyte v. Schlage Lock Co., 101 Cal. App. 4th 1443, 1458 (2002) (rejecting inevitable disclosure doctrine as creating an "after-the-fact" non-compete agreement).

The idea is that the employee just won't be able to help it, despite her best intentions, because she knows such specific and sensitive information; is about to switch jobs, and loyalties, to work for a direct competitor; is doing precisely the same work as she did before; and she's maybe not all that trustworthy to begin with. Factors that make the remedy possible are direct, intense competition; that the prospective employer is in a position to benefit; that the employee will have similar job duties at the new company; and that the employee has engaged in suspicious acts, leading his trustworthiness to be questioned.