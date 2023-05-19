Uber drivers working at Reagan National Airport have found a way to increase their revenue by taking advantage of the "surge" pricing algorithm used by the app. By logging off and making themselves scarce as a plane full of potential riders arrives on the runway, the sharp change in the supply vs. demand of drivers and passengers causes fare prices to rise automatically. The drivers can then sign back in and snap up these gigs while the higher prices remain in effect.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-20/uber-lyft-drivers-game-surge-pricing-reagan-national-airport-synchronized-scheme

