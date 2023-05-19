19/05/23/177233 story
Uber drivers working at Reagan National Airport have found a way to increase their revenue by taking advantage of the "surge" pricing algorithm used by the app. By logging off and making themselves scarce as a plane full of potential riders arrives on the runway, the sharp change in the supply vs. demand of drivers and passengers causes fare prices to rise automatically. The drivers can then sign back in and snap up these gigs while the higher prices remain in effect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, @09:16PM
This is what seems to happen when libertarians or rogue corporations are involved. They end up re-inventing all the features of the old systems they sought to overthrow. In this case, the drivers are creating a kind of ad-hoc labor union.
Give it a little more time, and ride-sharing companies will be auctioning off medallions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, @09:25PM
The lowest unemployment rates in decades, and this is how things are.