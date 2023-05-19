from the clever-names dept.
SandboxEscaper Drops Three More Windows Exploits, IE Zero-Day:
On the heels of releasing a Windows zero-day exploit on Wednesday, developer SandboxEscaper has dropped exploit code for four more flaws on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, she dropped a Windows zero-day exploit that would allow local privilege-escalation (LPE), by importing legacy tasks from other systems into the Task Scheduler utility – and she promised four more unpatched bugs while she was at it.
SandboxEscaper held true to that promise, on Thursday releasing on GitHub the proof-of-concepts (PoCs) for another three Windows LPE flaws, and a sandbox-escape zero-day vulnerability impacting Internet Explorer 11. One of them however turns out to already be patched.
The exploits:
[...] a Windows Error Reporting (WER) bug (CVE-2019-0863), was actually patched earlier this month in Microsoft's May Patch Tuesday fixes
[...] zero-day impacting Internet Explorer 11, which could enable bad actors to inject a dynamic link library (DLL) into Internet Explorer."
[...] a bypass for a previously released patch addressing a Windows permissions-overwrite, privilege-escalation flaw (CVE-2019-0841)."
[...] A final flaw is an "installer bypass" issue in Windows update
Not just one's own personal machines need to be considered; it's all the other Windows-based systems that we interact with, too. Might be best to hold off on non-essential transactions for a while?
(Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Thursday May 23, @11:34PM
As long as typing "download chrome" into the address bar doesn't compromise anything, who cares?
