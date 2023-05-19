On the heels of releasing a Windows zero-day exploit on Wednesday, developer SandboxEscaper has dropped exploit code for four more flaws on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, she dropped a Windows zero-day exploit that would allow local privilege-escalation (LPE), by importing legacy tasks from other systems into the Task Scheduler utility – and she promised four more unpatched bugs while she was at it.

SandboxEscaper held true to that promise, on Thursday releasing on GitHub the proof-of-concepts (PoCs) for another three Windows LPE flaws, and a sandbox-escape zero-day vulnerability impacting Internet Explorer 11. One of them however turns out to already be patched.