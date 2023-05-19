19/05/23/2255258 story
from the How-about-a-nice-game-of-chess? dept.
When contacted by Ars today, Amazon confirmed that it is piloting the games in five of its fulfillment centers and provided a few other details. Amazon told us that it has no plans to make the games mandatory and that workers who opt into the games can switch back to non-game work methods any time they want.
Amazon said it is trying to create a more fun and interactive work environment and that workers can play the games in an anonymous mode if they prefer not to show their name to others playing the games or on leaderboards.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/05/amazon-gamifies-its-warehouse-work-like-tetris-but-with-real-boxes/
Would you like to play a game?
