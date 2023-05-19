from the blessed-silence dept.
On Thursday the US Senate voted to approave a bill strengthening the FCC's powers to address the reviled practice of robocalling.
A bipartisan proposal, the TRACED Act, was introduced by Sens. John Thune (R-SD) and Ed Markey (D-MA). If passed, it would raise the fines the FCC is permitted to levy on robocallers, and increase the statute of limitations for bringing those cases. It would also create an interagency task force to address the problem, and push carriers like AT&T and Verizon to deploy call authentication systems like the pending STIR/SHAKEN protocols into their networks.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai has repeatedly pushed for carriers to deploy STIR/SHAKEN with little apparent movement, and has indicated that if this is not done the FCC will "have to consider regulatory intervention"
It is estimated that last year alone, approximately 48 BILLION robocalls were placed in the United States.
The TRACED Act, which passed with a vote of 97-1, now moves to the House of Representatives. There it will contend with other anti-robocall bills already waiting for consideration.
Earlier this month, Pai proposed new rules to allow carriers to more aggressively block robocalls.
Hopefully lesson 22 will come to our phones.
Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser
Ajit Pai proposes new rule that would allow carriers to block robocalls
On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced a new measure that would grant mobile phone carriers new abilities to block the growing number of unwanted robocalls.
The new rule would make it easier for carriers, like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, to automatically register their customers for call-blocking technology. As of right now, customers have to opt-in on their own. It would also allow customers to block calls coming from phone numbers that are not on their contacts list. Commissioners are expected to vote on the measure at their June 6th meeting.
"Allowing call blocking by default could be a big benefit for consumers who are sick and tired of robocalls," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. "By making it clear that such call blocking is allowed, the FCC will give voice service providers the legal certainty they need to block unwanted calls from the outset so that consumers never have to get them."
[...] A majority of the US Senate already backs legislation from Sens. John Thune (R-SD) and Ed Markey (D-MA) that would make it easier for the FCC to seek financial penalties from robocallers and provide both regulators and law enforcement additional tools to combat these unwanted and illegal calls.
Members in the House of Representatives like Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) also have their own anti-robocalling legislation that differs from what's been proposed in the Senate, but it includes some similar language, like increasing the length of time the FCC has to find and go after bad actors.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 24, @02:05AM
Does the law have any teeth? Will the Telcos actually use it? Who gets prosecuted in the next year or so? Does the law actually do us any good?
I've long ago stopped answering the phone, unless I recognize the number displayed. I just can't be bothered with useless bullshit phone calls.
OK, my contributions of late seem to be more complaining than anything. - Aristarchus
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @02:05AM
Regulation of content is not their business. We shouldn't let them muscle in.
The proper way to deal with this is to force open the billing tech that will definitely reveal the real number. Give us the ability to block them! Anything less is bullshit, but bullshit is all I can really expect from the low class people that win elections. That's too bad. We have the power to change all that.