So, about 9 years and 10 months ago, I renewed my main .com domain with Network Solutions for what seemed, at the time, to be a reasonable price - something like $200 for 10 years, if I recall correctly. A couple of years earlier, GoDaddy et. al. burst onto the (well, at least my) scene, with revolutionary low prices, etc. - not really, but they did put some competition into the industry, and maybe that's what kept NS's prices lower.

Today, NS wants $320+ to renew for 10 years, they seem to be no-option bundling their ID shield product in with the registration cost - which, maybe 20 years ago, I might have appreciated. But, since that old name and address have been published from here to kingdom come for the last 20 years, I don't actually want a private registration anymore.

Any opinions on domain registrars? Have any of them every given any normal customers any problems? NS has been "pay and forget" for 20 years now, but they're up for renewal in 2 months, and I'm wondering if I should be shopping for somebody cheaper.

[soylentnews is registered with gandi.net and as far as I know, we have had no issues with them. They have over 700 TLDs (Top Level Domains) available. If you have fewer than 45 domains to register, their "A" rates apply. This comes with: 2 mailboxes (3GB Storage; unlimited e-mail forwarding and aliases) and a free 1-year Standard SSL certificate, data privacy (100% GDPR-compliant hidden email address for whois), live DNS management, and unlimited support.

Current prices:

.org Creation: $14.95, Transfer: $14.20, Renewal: $17.20

.com Creation: $15.50, Transfer: $12.50, Renewal: $15.50

--martyb]