from the who-would-have-thought-it dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Men initiate sex more than three times as often as women do in a long-term, heterosexual relationship. However, previous research shows that sex happens far more often whenever the woman takes the initiative, suggesting that it is the woman who thus sets the limits to a greater extent than men do.
Psychologists at NTNU have investigated what other factors play a role for frequency of intercourse in couples in long-term relationships.
Two factors are decisive in how often women take the initiative at all.
Attitudes to casual sex
[...]Got to have passion
[...]The study included 92 couples aged 19 to 30. Relationships varied in length from one month to nine years, with an average of just under two years. The couples had sex two to three times a week on average.
Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-05/nuos-ptl051319.php
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @10:15AM
Fuck you, Mr. Plow!!!!
More incel clickbait! Pathetic!
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday May 24, @10:43AM
On average, men want sex more often than women do. News at 11. This will come as a surprise to essentially no one, guy or girl, who has ever been in a long-term heterosexual relationship. BTW, here's a link to the actual study [apa.org] (paywall).
Sex is more likely to happen if the woman initiates, than if the man does? That's "duh". The typical 20-something-year-old guy is up for sex almost any time. So whenever his partner is interested enough to initiate, guess what?
There's a lot of weirdness in the study. They want to talk about "long-term" relationships, but the average length of the relationships they studied was 21 months, and some were as new as one month. Moreover, they only studied university students: no one in their study was over the age of 30. So the study was neither about long-term relationships, nor was it representative of the population at large.
But it got them a publication, so everything's good.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.