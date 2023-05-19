from the try-it-out-on-yourself dept.
Biohacker Josiah Zayner accused of being an unlicensed practitioner
Celebrity biohacker Josiah Zayner says he's under investigation for practicing medicine without a license. The onetime NASA scientist, known on social media for his DIY medical procedures, was sent a letter by the California Department of Consumer Affairs after it received a "complaint of unlicensed practice of medicine" against Zayner. While anyone can file a complaint with California's medical board, the fact it is now investigating means it considers the accusations credible.
WTF!!!! I have been accused of practicing medicine without a license because of genetic self-experimentation and showing people how to access publicly available knowledge.
The truth is... https://t.co/j9Yoy0rKPR
— Josiah Zayner (@4LOVofScience) May 14, 2019
Biohackers are individuals that perform medical experiments outside university labs and accredited companies. Zayner found fame online for a raft of stunts, including carrying out a fecal transplant and injecting his own arm with CRISPR. He's also well known for his disdain for the US Food and Drug Administration, which he accuses of blocking innovation and putting lives at risk.
[...]California's medical board has requested an interview with Zayner on June 11th, informing him he is "welcome to bring an attorney" but that it's not obligatory. It's not clear what will happen next, but practicing medicine in California can be a misdemeanour or a felony, and carries penalties of up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 24, @03:41AM (3 children)
Whose business is it if he experiments on his body? He'll either become a cautionary tale, or somebody else will.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @03:58AM
As soon as we know "Whose business is it..." we'll know who he's pissed off.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Friday May 24, @04:01AM (1 child)
That doesn't look like the only thing this clown is doing. From the Vox article:
Bad enough that he makes a mockery of the scientific process, he is actively encouraging others to do as he does. "Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, don't inject the stuff I sell into yourself (though I do it, and just maybe it will work for you)," just might not fly.
The truth is whatever you can't escape.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 24, @04:09AM
If he is exaggerating the capabilities of his kits, then he should receive a strongly worded letter to tell him to cut the noise down.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday May 24, @04:00AM (1 child)
Of course, they don't want people to even consider the possibility that they might be able to fix health issues themselves, or through someone that does not cost a bazillion dollars.
Got to keep everyone going to almighty perfect doctor and spending their entire life savings and thensome on useless watered down pills that don't fix shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @04:05AM
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday May 24, @04:18AM
Professional licensing is a commonly overlooked cause of inequality in the US (and probably elsewhere) due to its impact on mobility. If you live in a part of the US that is relatively poor off (or where you're heavily discriminated against), you can move to a part that is doing better. There's centuries of history of this happening with many famous US residents doing this.
Professional licensing gets in the way by being a barrier to entry for anyone outside of the region where the licensing holds. It can range from minimal, such as paying fees or minor registration work all the way up to years of additional education just to do a job that one can already do. But if you or a significant other risk losing a relatively good job by moving to an area where an onerous license needs to be obtained. This provides a powerful disincentive to move, if improved employment or circumstances is countered by losing a career to licensing requirements in a new state.
Here, I get why people could be concerned about medical ethics and such. I don't share those concerns because I think we're killing more people than we save with the current level of medical ethics. There has to be a balance between visible medical risk and the invisible opportunity costs of saving future lives. I think present day medical ethics and regulation has gone way over that border, particularly since it's created huge incentives for large scale medical fraud (not even doing its job in the first place).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @04:35AM
...will be a crime of practicing unlicensed programming.