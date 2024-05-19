from the me dept.
New cars collect and report hundreds of gigabytes of data per day. Most people remain unaware of that and thus privacy debates have largely ignore the question of what data is collected by what we drive, and who has or hasn't access to it. In the case of independent repair shops, it is also important to ask who is denied access. Surveys have shown that nearly 90 percent say that the vehicles owners shoud control who sees the vehicle's data. Yet that is not the case.
Cars produced today are essentially smartphones with wheels. For drivers, this has meant many new features: automatic braking, turn-by-turn directions, infotainment. But for all the things we’re getting out of our connected vehicles, carmakers are getting much, much more: They’re constantly collecting data from our vehicles.
Today’s cars are equipped with telematics, in the form of an always-on wireless transmitter that constantly sends vehicle performance and maintenance data to the manufacturer. Modern cars collect as much as 25 gigabytes of data per hour, the consulting firm McKinsey estimates, and it’s about much more than performance and maintenance.
Cars not only know how much we weigh but also track how much weight we gain. They know how fast we drive, where we live, how many children we have — even financial information. Connect a phone to a car, and it knows who we call and who we text.
But who owns and, ultimately, controls that data? And what are carmakers doing with it?
Most SN coverage about cars has been either about self-driving cars or taxi service apps. Right-to-repair discussions are more relevant though, even if cars are not brought into those discussions yet. The right-to-repair discussions have focused on consumer electronics and some farm equipment so far.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday May 24, @01:41PM
> But who owns and, ultimately, controls that data?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Data_Protection_Regulation [wikipedia.org]
In Europe, personal data may not be processed [including being stored on a database] unless:
(a) If the data subject has given consent to the processing of his or her personal data;
(b) To fulfill contractual obligations with a data subject, or for tasks at the request of a data subject who is in the process of entering into a contract;
(c) To comply with a data controller's legal obligations;
(d) To protect the vital interests of a data subject or another individual;
(e) To perform a task in the public interest or in official authority;
(f) For the legitimate interests of a data controller or a third party, unless these interests are overridden by interests of the data subject or her or his rights according to the Charter of Fundamental Rights (especially in the case of children).
Citizens have the right to access their personal data and a right of erasure of their personal data.
I can't comment about the USA and other nations.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Friday May 24, @01:45PM