Facebook is Researching Robotics

posted by martyb on Friday May 24, @05:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the Rosie-the-Robot dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Why is Facebook doing robotics research? Hint: It's not about the robots

It's a bit strange to hear that the world's leading social network is pursuing research in robotics rather than, say, making search useful, but Facebook is a big organization with many competing priorities. And while these robots aren't directly going to affect your Facebook experience, what the company learns from them could be impactful in surprising ways.

Though robotics is a new area of research for Facebook, its reliance on and bleeding-edge work in AI are well known. Mechanisms that could be called AI (the definition is quite hazy) govern all sorts of things, from camera effects to automated moderation of restricted content.

[...] As Facebook continually works on expanding its influence from its walled garden of apps and services into the rich but unstructured world of your living room, kitchen and office, its AI agents require more and more sophistication. Sure, you won't see a "Facebook robot" any time soon... unless you count the one they already sell, or the one in your pocket right now.

Also at Futurism.

Original Submission


State of Washington Legalizes Human Composting
Facebook is Researching Robotics
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @05:55PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @05:55PM (#847228)

    "into the rich but unstructured world of your living room"

    just.. say.. FSCK NO! to zuckerfsck!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @06:11PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @06:11PM (#847250)

      "AI" == More Facebook Spies

      "AI" == More Facebook "Users" so Facebook can keep claiming it's growing its user base, and advertisers can be charged more.

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday May 24, @06:22PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 24, @06:22PM (#847266) Journal

    They make up most of Facebook's users, after all....

    Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.
