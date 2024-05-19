from the No-Such-Organization dept.
Israeli firm linked to WhatsApp spyware attack faces lawsuit
The Israeli firm linked to this week's WhatsApp hack is facing a lawsuit backed by Amnesty International, which says it fears its staff may be under surveillance from spyware installed via the messaging service.
The human rights group's concerns are detailed in a lawsuit filed in Israel by about 50 members and supporters of Amnesty International Israel and others from the human rights community. It has called on the country's ministry of defence to ban the export of NSO's Pegasus software, which can covertly take control of a mobile phone, copy its data and turn on the microphone for surveillance.
An affidavit from Amnesty is at the heart of the case, and concludes that "staff of Amnesty International have an ongoing and well-founded fear they may continue to be targeted and ultimately surveilled" after a hacking attempt last year.
NSO Group, founded in 2010, supplies industry-leading surveillance software to governments that it says is for tackling terrorism and serious crime, and has been licensed to dozens of countries including Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Bahrain and the UAE.
But there have been a string of complaints in the past few months, documented largely by the Toronto-based Citizen Lab, that the technology has been used to target human rights groups, activists and journalists by several countries – and that there has been no attempt to rein it in.
Related Stories
Forbes staff reporter Thomas Fox-Brewster has an article (mirror here for those who won't turn off their ad blockers) reporting that Haifa-based spy tech company Wintego allegedly has the capability to break WhatsApp's encryption. From the article:
An Israeli company is marketing what appears to be an astonishing surveillance capability, claiming it can siphon off all WhatsApp chats, including encrypted communications, from phones within close proximity of a hidden Wi-Fi hacking device in a backpack.
Brochures leaked to FORBES, and published below, revealed a non-public offering from Haifa-based Wintego called CatchApp. It promises an "unprecedented capability" to break through WhatsApp encryption and grab everything from a target's account. It does so through a "man-in-the-middle" (MITM) attack; in theory the traffic is intercepted between the app and the WhatsApp server and somehow the encryption is decoded by the device, though that may not be possible with the latest upgrades to the software's cryptography.
According to the anonymous source who handed FORBES the documents, the product works on the most current versions of WhatsApp, noting the brochures were handed out at a policing event this year. They could not offer any proof of that claim, however, and the files may date from before WhatsApp added significantly stronger end-to-end encryption.
A former employee of NSO Group, a company that sells zero-days and powerful spyware products to governments around the world, has been arrested and charged in Israel for stealing some of the company's products and attempting to sell it on the Dark Web for $50 million.
Israeli officials did not release the man's name, but the arrest took place last month, on June 5, according to local news outlets who broke the story.
[...] The NSO Group is a controversial company because besides selling its zero-days and spyware to government agencies in democratic states, they've also sold it to abusive regimes. The Citizen Lab team at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto have been tracking many of the cases where NSO's spyware —mainly Pegasus— was abused by governments in recent years.
Undercover agents target cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab, which reported key details in Khashoggi case
The researchers who reported that Israeli software was used to spy on Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's inner circle before his gruesome death are being targeted in turn by international undercover operatives, The Associated Press has found.
Twice in the past two months, men masquerading as socially conscious investors have lured members of the Citizen Lab internet watchdog group to meetings at luxury hotels to quiz them for hours about their work exposing Israeli surveillance and the details of their personal lives.
A WhatsApp Call Can Hack a Phone: Zero-Day Exploit Infects Mobiles with Spyware:
A security flaw in WhatsApp can be, and has been, exploited to inject spyware into victims' smartphones: all a snoop needs to do is make a booby-trapped voice call to a target's number, and they're in. The victim doesn't need to do a thing other than leave their phone on.
The Facebook-owned software suffers from a classic buffer overflow weakness. This means a successful hacker can hijack the application to run malicious code that pores over encrypted chats, eavesdrops on calls, turns on the microphone and camera, accesses photos, contacts, and other information on a handheld, and potentially further compromises the device. Call logs can be altered, too, to hide the method of infection.
To pull this off this intrusion, the attacker has to carefully manipulate packets of data sent during the process of starting a voice call with a victim; when these packets are received by the target's smartphone, an internal buffer within WhatsApp is forced to overflow, overwriting other parts of the app's memory and leading to the snoop commandeering the chat application.
Engineers at Facebook scrambled over the weekend to patch the hole, designated CVE-2019-3568, and freshly secured versions of WhatsApp were pushed out to users on Monday. If your phone offers to update WhatsApp for you, do it, or check for new versions manually. The vulnerability is present in the Google Android, Apple iOS, and Microsoft Windows Phone builds of the app, which is used by 1.5 billion people globally.
"A buffer overflow vulnerability in WhatsApp VoIP [voice over IP] stack allowed remote code execution via specially crafted series of SRTCP packets sent to a target phone number," said Facebook in an advisory on Monday.
"The issue affects WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.19.134, WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.19.44, WhatsApp for iOS prior to v2.19.51, WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.19.51, WhatsApp for Windows Phone prior to v2.18.348, and WhatsApp for Tizen prior to v2.18.15."
[...] Pegasus, once installed on a victim's device, can record phone calls, open messages, activate the phone's camera and microphone for further surveillance, and relay back location data. While NSO claims it carefully vets its customers, the malware has been found on the phones of journalists, human rights campaigners, lawyers, and others.
