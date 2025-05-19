Stories
Microsoft, Sony Partner on Streaming Games, Chips and AI

posted by janrinok on Saturday May 25, @11:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the playing-the-game dept.
Business

realDonaldTrump writes:

Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp on Thursday said they struck a strategic partnership in which Sony would use Microsoft's cloud for streaming games and media and the two would work together to develop image sensors.

The deal is in its early stages, with many specifics yet to be determined. But the owners of two major consumer interactive entertainment franchises – Microsoft's Xbox platform and Sony's PlayStation – would collaborate to stream games and content to consumers and offer game makers new development tools.

[...] Sony shares jumped nearly 11 percent as Asian markets opened. Microsoft's stock closed up 2 percent on Thursday.

Sony's deal with Microsoft comes at a time when the Japanese firm's gaming business is losing some steam as its PlayStation 4 (PS4) console nears the end of its life.

Analysts widely expect Sony to launch a next-generation console in 2020 to replace the five-year old PS4, but for this year at least Sony has flagged a drop in profit.

Original Submission


