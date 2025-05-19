19/05/25/1744248 story
Nobel prize winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann has died.
A polymath who discovered and organized the tiniest building blocks of matter and went on to study the most complex systems in the universe, Gell-Mann died Friday at the age of 89.
"Much of what we currently understand about particle physics was invented by Murray Gell-Mann," says Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at Caltech, where Gell-Mann taught for decades. "He was a towering influence in the field."
The New York Times has his obituary
