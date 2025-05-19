19/05/25/1746207 story
from the not-electric-fairies dept.
Hybrid and electric vessels are under the spotlight lately, thanks to intensified efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping, a significant source of CO2 and other pollutants. There are already several offerings of such green ships in Europe, and a Danish operator is ready to pave the way for the widespread use of fully electric powered vessels in the ferry sector.
Supported by the EU-funded E-ferry project, project partner Aeroe (Ærø) Kommune's vessel will cover distances of over 20 NM between charges. The novel all-electric ferry is set to have the largest battery pack installed at sea.
Hope they have maritime Triple-A standing by to tow them back to port...
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday May 26, @02:45AM
It's a long time past [electricferret.com], but probably still of some entertainment value.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday May 26, @03:33AM
Think roads are bad? I mean, trains are much more efficient than trucks at moving mass around. Avoids the significant energy losses from tires, and putting a lot of rail cars in a line has to be a lot better for aerodynamics.
But pushing air aside takes way less energy than pushing through water. The only way water transport can be reasonably energy efficient is traveling down a river, or cultivating a lot of patience to wait for favorable winds and currents. It's impressive that energy storage is sufficiently dense now to power a ship at the speeds that users of water transport expect, basically the fastest speeds that ships can be made to go without ruinous expense. The fastest ship ever is this new ferry ship, the Francisco, which can go 100 kph. More typical tops speeds for modern ships are about 30 knots (55 kph).