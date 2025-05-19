Stories
China Unveils 600 KPH Maglev Train Prototype

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 26, @04:24AM
from the fast-as-a-bullet dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Global Times:

China on Thursday rolled off the production line a prototype magnetic-levitation train with a designed top speed of 600 km per hour in the eastern city of Qingdao.

The debut of China's first high-speed maglev train testing prototype marks a major breakthrough for the country in the high-speed maglev transit system.

The testing prototype, which has one car only, can check and optimize the key technologies and core system components of the high-speed maglev system and lay a technological basis for the forthcoming engineering prototype, said Ding Sansan, head of the train's research and development team and deputy chief engineer of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., the train builder.

China is the third-largest country in the world by area. If they successfully implement a high-speed rail network, will American objections to scale finally be overcome?

  • (Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Sunday May 26, @05:03AM

    by Appalbarry (66) on Sunday May 26, @05:03AM (#847820) Journal

    China already has a high-speed train network, just not mag-lev.

    Correct though that the US won't do the same because it would require a large government investment, and too many people have been convinced that it's Communistic for government to provide actually useful services.

