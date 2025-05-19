from the does-the-a-salt-require-a-battery? dept.
CNBC:
If you hate [flies], then Lorenzo Maggiore is your patron saint.
"I was a weird kid, I didn't like flies," says the 57-year-old from Los Angeles. "I used to put them in my Hot Wheels cars and send them down the track. They land on poo, and then they land on your food. Anything that does that, I'm not really interested in."
Maggiore is the artistic madman behind Bug-A-Salt, a $40 "gun" which uses table salt as buckshot to stun or kill bugs, especially flies. Salt makes the product safe to use around food, and it also doesn't blow the bug to bits. "That's another thing that's beautiful about it, it leaves them whole," he says. A lot of times, Bug-A-Salt doesn't actually kill the bug, it just gets it off your table.
I liked the Make magazine article on zapping mosquitos with lasers better, myself.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @10:51AM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday May 26, @10:58AM (2 children)
They're fun. Also safe to shoot someone in the leg with. Not sure they're worth $40 but if you catch one on sale like I did, by all means.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @11:13AM
Shooting people in fleshy parts with rock salt has a long history in the "South". Particularly if they were stealing watermelon, fishing for catfish where they had no business fishing for cats. But usually it was loaded in 12-gauge shells, replacing the buckshot, unless y'all forgot.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday May 26, @11:20AM
I heard that the things break really easily, so I lost interest in buying one. Or was that just salty Amazon reviewers?
