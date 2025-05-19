Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

This Self-Made Millionaire Invented a 'Gun' That Shoots Salt at Flies

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 26, @10:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the does-the-a-salt-require-a-battery? dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

CNBC:

If you hate [flies], then Lorenzo Maggiore is your patron saint.

"I was a weird kid, I didn't like flies," says the 57-year-old from Los Angeles. "I used to put them in my Hot Wheels cars and send them down the track. They land on poo, and then they land on your food. Anything that does that, I'm not really interested in."

Maggiore is the artistic madman behind Bug-A-Salt, a $40 "gun" which uses table salt as buckshot to stun or kill bugs, especially flies. Salt makes the product safe to use around food, and it also doesn't blow the bug to bits. "That's another thing that's beautiful about it, it leaves them whole," he says. A lot of times, Bug-A-Salt doesn't actually kill the bug, it just gets it off your table.

I liked the Make magazine article on zapping mosquitos with lasers better, myself.

Original Submission


«  Security Gap Leaves 885 Million Mortgage Documents Exposed
This Self-Made Millionaire Invented a 'Gun' That Shoots Salt at Flies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @10:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @10:51AM (#847860)

    I smell a rejected aristarchus submission, rotting and crawling with maggots of the alt-right, hiding behind this Fine Summery of an even Fina Articole!

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday May 26, @10:58AM (2 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Sunday May 26, @10:58AM (#847861) Homepage Journal

    They're fun. Also safe to shoot someone in the leg with. Not sure they're worth $40 but if you catch one on sale like I did, by all means.

    --
    Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @11:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @11:13AM (#847863)

      Shooting people in fleshy parts with rock salt has a long history in the "South". Particularly if they were stealing watermelon, fishing for catfish where they had no business fishing for cats. But usually it was loaded in 12-gauge shells, replacing the buckshot, unless y'all forgot.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday May 26, @11:20AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday May 26, @11:20AM (#847864) Journal

      I heard that the things break really easily, so I lost interest in buying one. Or was that just salty Amazon reviewers?

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)