The men competing in the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) are some of the most elite athletes in the world. But their death rates differ markedly, a new study of thousands of former pro athletes has found. Former pro football players had a higher overall death rate than baseball veterans and were felled by cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative illnesses at strikingly higher rates than their MLB peers. On average, the football players died 7 years earlier than MLB players, the research found.
The 517 former NFL players who died during that 35-year period did so at an average age of 59.6 years; the baseball players at 66.7 years. By far the largest cause of death for the football players was heart disease: It was listed as a cause of death for 498 of the 517 NFL players surveyed. By contrast, brain disease contributed to just 39 of those deaths. Among the former MLB players, there were 431 deaths, with heart disease listed as a cause in 225 of them and neurodegenerative disease in 16.
Data analysis.
Hmm, could it be sublimated guilt over their mistreatment of nerds in high school?
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Monday May 27, @09:55AM (1 child)
This movie has dealt with injuries caused to American Football players and is based on a real incidents.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Concussion_(2015_film) [wikipedia.org]
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 27, @10:03AM
Either diet or concussive impacts to the chest (which they get far more of on average than head) are causing a *7* year decline in expected life compared to their Baseball athletic peers. I am not sure what the steroid use is in the NFL versus Major League, which should also be looked into, but it sounds worthy of further research with groups seperated/groups by player era, drug use, common food intake, number of injuries, etc to fully understand what is going on here.