Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Is Facebook Undermining Democracy in Africa?

posted by janrinok on Monday May 27, @12:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-real-fake-news dept.
Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

Facebook is under fire in Africa for undermining democracy, with critics saying the social media giant has allowed its platform to be weaponised for co-ordinated misinformation campaigns. The role of false news has taken centre stage in every single one of the continent's eight national polls this year - and last week Facebook said an Israel political consultancy was behind much of it.

It banned Archimedes Group, which it said was responsible for a network of those masquerading as African nationals, and removed 265 Facebook and Instagram pages and groups involved in "co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour" mainly targeting Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia.

Nanjira Sambuli, from the World Wide Web Foundation, says it has taken Facebook too long to pay attention to this problem in developing countries. "Democracies are at risk on this continent, and unfortunately, social media platforms are fast becoming the sites of aggravation," she told the BBC.

Some feel the continent's weak regulations on privacy and data protection have meant Africa has been used as a "guinea pig" for privacy violations. "We're a training ground. Once it works in Africa, they replicate that and they use it across Africa other geographies," Cameroonian tech entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong told the BBC.

Betteridge says "No," but my heart says, "Yes!"

Original Submission


«  NASA Orders First Segment of Lunar Station for 2024 Artemis Moon Mission
Is Facebook Undermining Democracy in Africa? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Touché) by RandomFactor on Monday May 27, @12:35AM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 27, @12:35AM (#848044) Journal

    Facebook is under fire in Africa for undermining democracy

    Welcome to the developed world.

    --
    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(1)