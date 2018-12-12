from the /me-want dept.
At Computex 2019 in Taipei, AMD CEO Lisa Su gave a keynote presentation announcing the first "7nm" Navi GPU and Ryzen 3000-series CPUs. All of the products will support PCI Express 4.0.
Contrary to recent reports, AMD says that the Navi microarchitecture is not based on Graphics Core Next (GCN), but rather a new "RDNA" macroarchitecture ('R' for Radeon), although the extent of the difference is not clear. There is also no conflict with Nvidia's naming scheme; the 5000-series naming is a reference to the company's 50th anniversary.
AMD claims that Navi GPUs will have 25% better performance/clock and 50% better performance/Watt vs. Vega GPUs. AMD Radeon RX 5700 is the first "7nm" Navi GPU to be announced. It was compared with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070, with the RX 5700 outperforming the RTX 2070 by 10% in the AMD-favorable game Strange Brigade. Pricing and other launch details will be revealed on June 10.
AMD also announced the first five Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, all of which will be released on July 7:
|CPU
|Cores / Threads
|Frequency
|TDP
|Price
|Ryzen 9 3900X
|12 / 24
|3.8 - 4.6 GHz
|105 W
|$499
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|8 / 16
|3.9 - 4.5 GHz
|105 W
|$399
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|8 / 16
|3.6 - 4.4 GHz
|65 W
|$329
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|6 / 12
|3.8 - 4.4 GHz
|95 W
|$249
|Ryzen 5 3600
|6 / 12
|3.6 - 4.2 GHz
|65 W
|$199
The Ryzen 9 3900X is the only CPU in the list using two core chiplets, each with 6 of 8 cores enabled. AMD has held back on releasing a 16-core monster for now. AMD compared the Ryzen 9 3900X to the $1,189 Intel Core i9-9920X, the Ryzen 7 3800X to the $499 Intel Core i9-9900K, and the Ryzen 7 3700X to the Intel Core i7-9700K, with the AMD chips outperforming the Intel chips in certain single and multi-threaded benchmarks (wait for the reviews before drawing any definitive conclusions). All five of the processors will come with a bundled cooler, as seen in this list.
Not to be outdone, Intel has announced the Intel Core i9-9900KS, a selectively binned 8-core processor that can boost to 5.0 GHz on all cores. The catch? TDP and pricing are currently unknown (i9-9900K launched at $488, 95W TDP), and Tom's Hardware reports that the higher clock speed does not apply to AVX workloads (although they will get a boost). The CPU does not come with a bundled cooler.
Intel also teased Gen11 integrated graphics performance, which will be included with "10nm" Ice Lake-U APUs. Their comparison shows a significant improvement over Gen9 graphics (there is no "Gen10") and a slight edge over AMD's top mobile processor, the Ryzen 7 3700U.
Intel has announced new developments at its Architecture Day 2018:
Sunny Cove, built on 10nm, will come to market in 2019 and offer increased single-threaded performance, new instructions, and 'improved scalability'. Intel went into more detail about the Sunny Cove microarchitecture, which is in the next part of this article. To avoid doubt, Sunny Cove will have AVX-512. We believe that these cores, when paired with Gen11 graphics, will be called Ice Lake.
Willow Cove looks like it will be a 2020 core design, most likely also on 10nm. Intel lists the highlights here as a cache redesign (which might mean L1/L2 adjustments), new transistor optimizations (manufacturing based), and additional security features, likely referring to further enhancements from new classes of side-channel attacks. Golden Cove rounds out the trio, and is firmly in that 2021 segment in the graph. Process node here is a question mark, but we're likely to see it on 10nm and or 7nm. Golden Cove is where Intel adds another slice of the serious pie onto its plate, with an increase in single threaded performance, a focus on AI performance, and potential networking and AI additions to the core design. Security features also look like they get a boost.
Intel says that GT2 Gen11 integrated graphics with 64 execution units will reach 1 teraflops of performance. It compared the graphics solution to previous-generation GT2 graphics with 24 execution units, but did not mention Iris Plus Graphics GT3e, which already reached around 800-900 gigaflops with 48 execution units. The GPU will support Adaptive Sync, which is the standardized version of AMD's FreeSync, enabling variable refresh rates over DisplayPort and reducing screen tearing.
Intel's upcoming discrete graphics cards, planned for release around 2020, will be branded Xe. Xe will cover configurations from integrated and entry-level cards all the way up to datacenter-oriented products.
Like AMD, Intel will also organize cores into "chiplets". But it also announced FOVEROS, a 3D packaging technology that will allow it to mix chips from different process nodes, stack DRAM on top of components, etc. A related development is Intel's demonstration of "hybrid x86" CPUs. Like ARM's big.LITTLE and DynamIQ heterogeneous computing architectures, Intel can combine its large "Core" with smaller Atom cores. In fact, it created a 12mm×12mm×1mm SoC (compare to a dime coin which has a radius of 17.91mm and thickness of 1.35mm) with a single "Sunny Cove" core, four Atom cores, Gen11 graphics, and just 2 mW of standby power draw.
CES 2019 Quick Bytes: Consumer 10nm is Coming with Intel's Ice Lake
We've been on Intel's case for years to tell us when its 10nm parts are coming to the mass market. Technically Intel already shipped its first 10nm processor, Cannon Lake, but this was low volume and limited to specific geographic markets. This time Intel is promising that its first volume consumer processor on 10nm will be Ice Lake. It should be noted that Intel hasn't put a date on Ice Lake launching, but has promised 10nm on shelves by the end of 2019. It has several products that could qualify for that, but Ice Lake is the likely suspect.
At Intel's Architecture Day in December, we saw chips designated as 'Ice Lake-U', built for 15W TDPs with four cores using the new Sunny Cove microarchitecture and Gen11 graphics. Intel went into some details about this part, which we can share with you today.
The 15W processor is a quad core part supporting two threads per core, and will have 64 EUs of Gen11 graphics. 64 EUs will be the standard 'GT2' mainstream configuration for this generation, up from 24 EUs today. In order to drive that many execution units, Intel stated that they need 50-60 GB/s of memory bandwidth, which will come from LPDDR4X memory. In order for those numbers to line up, they will need LPDDR4X-3200 at a minimum, which gives 51.2 GB/s. [...] For connectivity, the chips will support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) if the laptop manufacturer uses the correct interface module, but the support for Wi-Fi 6 is in the chip. The processor also supports native Thunderbolt 3 over USB Type-C, marking the first Intel chip with native TB3 support.
Intel Lakefield SoC With Foveros 3D Packaging Previewed – 10nm Hybrid CPU Architecture Featuring Sunny Cove, Gen 11 Graphics and More
Intel Lakefield is based around Foveros technology which helps connect chips and chiplets in a single package that matches the functionality and performance of a monolithic SOC. Each die is then stacked using FTF micro-bumps on the active interposer through which TSVs are drilled to connect with solder bumps and eventually the final package. The whole SOC is just 12×12 (mm) which is 144mm2.
Talking about the SOC itself and its individual layers, the Lakefield SOC that has been previewed consists of at least four layers or dies, each serving a different purpose. The top two layers are composed of the DRAM which will supplement the processor as the main system memory. This is done through the PoP (Package on Package) memory layout which stacks two BGA DRAMs on top of each other as illustrated in the preview video. The SOC won't have to rely on socketed DRAM in this case which saves a lot of footprint on the main board.
The second layer is the Compute Chiplet with a Hybrid CPU architecture and graphics, based on the 10nm process node. The Hybrid CPU architecture has a total of five individual Cores, one of them is labeled as the Big Core which features the Sunny Cove architecture. That's the same CPU architecture that will be featured on Intel's upcoming 10nm Ice Lake processors. The Sunny Cove Core is optimized for high-performance throughput. There are also four small CPUs that are based on the 10nm process but optimized for power efficiency. The same die [has] Intel's Gen 11 graphics engine with 64 Execution Units.
[...] [Last] of all is the base die which serves as the cache and I/O block of the SOC. Labeled as the P1222 and based on a 22FFL process node, the base die comes with a low cost and low leakage design while providing a feature-rich array of I/O capabilities.
It would be nice to finally see some consumer CPUs with stacked DRAM, although the amount was not specified (8 GB?).
Intel video (1m48s). Also at Notebookcheck.
Refresh Done Right? Intel Comet Lake Packs Up to 10 Cores
[coreboot], an open source project to replace the BIOS and UEFI, has some vital information on Comet Lakes. According to the Github page, Comet Lake-U (CML-U) processors, which are primarily aimed at laptops, carry up to six cores, while the Comet Lake-H (CFL-H) and Comet Lake-S (CMT-S) chips feature up to 10 cores.
Rumors on the street are that AMD's forthcoming Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors could purportedly pack a whopping 16 cores on a single chip. During AMD's presentation at the CES 2019 tech show in January, an eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 3000-series chip was trading blows with Intel's Core i9-9900K, which could have pressured the Santa Clara chipmaker to cranking Comet Lake's core count to 10 cores for safe measure.
Intel is expected to launch its Comet Lake processors around the middle of the year. It's possible Intel could announce the chips at Computex 2019, which starts May 28.
Also at PCGamesN.
AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Is The Most Exciting Processor Launch In A Decade
There have been a fair amount of rumors surrounding AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen 'Zen 2′ processors over the last few weeks covering specifications, performance and pricing. I wrote just yesterday about the latest rumor of a supposed 16-core mainstream Ryzen CPU obtaining a huge Cinebench score and a few days ago I discussed why AMD might be considering getting rid of its low-end Threadripper CPUs too. However, leaks and rumors aside, there are far more important and genuine reasons to be excited by 3rd Gen Ryzen and what AMD will be announcing next week at Computex and after that at E3 in June.
[...] AMD could finally match or even beat Intel with Zen 2 and 3rd Gen Ryzen as lots of these issues are rumored to be solved. Memory speeds will apparently increase significantly and given the impact we've seen from relatively small boosts in memory speed, this could well see 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs offer sizeable performance gains. Thankfully, memory prices are in AMD's favor too with kits of 16GB 3,600MHz memory retailing for less than $125 - when just before Christmas that same kit would have cost you nearly $260.
[...] The latest rumor of a Cinebench score of such a CPU puts this 16-core monster on par with Intel's Core i9-9980XE – a $2,000 CPU that requires Intel's high-end desktop motherboards, yet rumors of the supposed Ryzen 9 3850X put that CPU as retailing for less than $600. While we might not see those lofty 5GHz numbers from that CPU, they might appear lower down the stack with a 12-core model, which is likely to be a favorite for general purpose users and gamers alike.
[...] The fact is, that 1st and 2nd Gen Ryzen didn't deal a death blow to Intel. It was still faster in some areas and while its CPUs and platforms usually cost more, that doesn't always matter, especially if the differences are mere 10′s of dollars and you'll be using your PC for the next few years, reaping the benefits. However, with 3rd Gen Ryzen, all the signs are that we could finally be looking at reviewers like myself recommending AMD's CPUs across the board, and not just for certain workloads.
Could it really be that AMD's offerings will be faster, with more cores, more IPC, lower energy consumption, and cheaper all at once across vast swaths of the CPU market?
AMD's RX 3080 has been rumoured for quite some time, a GPU name which is designed to 1-up Nvidia's RTX 20XX series in a literal sense, copying the tactics of the company's CPU division when they released their Ryzen-based X370 platform to compete with Intel's Z270 offerings.
The idea is simple, you see two products on a shelf and you look at the numbers. X370 must be better than Z270; the number is bigger, right? It's a simple marketing tactic, and it makes sense for AMD to reuse it within the graphics card market. AMD's naming schemes have moved from RX 580 to RX Vega 64 to Radeon VII; it's not like AMD has a defined branding scheme to follow within the GPU market anymore, so why not piggyback on Nvidia? Nvidia even went to the effort of changing GTX to RTX on the high-end, simply begging to be confused with AMD's established RX graphics lineup.
[...] Now, it looks like Nvidia wants to stop AMD's games, with recent trademark applications showing that Nvidia claims ownership of the numbers 3080, 4080 and 5080, at least within the world of PC graphics. This move appears to be Nvidia's attempt to stop Radeon calling their next graphics card the RX 3080, a name which would inevitably cause confusion when Nvidia releases their RTX/GTX 30XX series, which should include a model called the RTX 3080.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/gpu_displays/nvidia_hopes_to_block_amd_s_rx_3080_with_a_new_trademark/1
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 28, @02:02AM (3 children)
AMD Ryzen 9 CPU With 16 Zen 2 Core Overclocked & Tested in Cinebench, Faster Than i9-9980XE – 7nm Ryzen Threadripper HEDT CPUs Still Happening [wccftech.com]
According to this info, the 16-core chip isn't impossible to make (memory bandwidth limited) or anything, and is in fact in existence. It might still need testing and won't get released until later.
There was some speculation that Threadripper 3 would be delayed or skipped. Nope, we'll see it this year, possibly including up to 64 cores.
Third-Gen Ryzen Not Fully Backward Compatible, X570 Chipset Doesn't Support First-Gen Models, AMD Explains [tomshardware.com]
I don't think anybody is going to be buying a new X570 motherboard just to run a 1st gen Ryzen on it. However, some older motherboards won't support 3rd gen Ryzens, so do some research first. Hopefully, PC Part Picker [pcpartpicker.com] will be able to prevent any tragic motherboard+CPU combos.
Intel Replies to AMD’s Demo: Platinum 9242 Based 48 Core 2S Beats AMD’s 64 Core 2S [wccftech.com]
Intel and AMD squabbling over benchmarks. Given Intel's sketchy numbers [soylentnews.org] in the last year, everything from them (and probably AMD too) should be taken with a grain of salt.
Also, if clients are running the latest security patches or disabling hyperthreading [techspot.com], performance could take a big hit.
Intel Follows AMD's Lead on Full Memory Encryption [tomshardware.com]
The Most Innovative Motherboard Concept Ever – The ASUS Prime Utopia [wccftech.com]
Wew, a motherboard with an OLED display in it.

(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 28, @02:13AM (2 children)
https://adoredtv.com/good-enough-to-be-true/ [adoredtv.com]
The AdoredTV leaked pricing, naming, and release dates were way off the mark, but some details do stand out:
Predicted: Ryzen 5 3600 / 8 cores / 3.6 - 4.4 GHz / 65 W
...Actual: Ryzen 7 3700X / 8 cores / 3.6 - 4.4 GHz / 65 W
Predicted: Ryzen 7 3700 / 12 cores / 3.8 - 4.6 GHz / 95 W
...Actual: Ryzen 9 3900X / 12 cores / 3.8 - 4.6 GHz / 105 W
One conclusion that we can take away from this launch is that for the first time in a long time, Intel is the one not exerting competitive pressure on its competitor. AMD is sandbagging. Hopefully, AMD makes a lot of money, pays off debts, etc. If Intel does try to respond, AMD can pull out the 16-core Ryzen, 64-core Threadripper, and various smaller Ryzens.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 28, @02:33AM (1 child)
Adoredtv's leaks were fine, amd just adjusted the plan: https://old.reddit.com/r/AMD_Stock/comments/bth8qc/adoredtv_rumor_in_hindsight_and_in_context_eg_rome/eozq1kl/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 28, @02:45AM
That's basically what I implied. The only thing I'm wary of is: "hold off the 16 core cpus (for threadripper?)". Because Threadripper 3 would likely be 32-64 cores so 16 core would not encroach on it. And with AMD using the same chiplets for Ryzen, Threadripper, and Epyc product families, I think if there was a 8/8 chiplet shortage, they would be allocated to Epyc instead of the niche Threadripper.
I guess you could say that AMD is trying to sell off 16-core Threadripper 1/2 first (TR 1950X is already $500), but I don't know that the overlap is there since they use different motherboards and there is the difference with dual/quad channel memory.

(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday May 28, @02:26AM
I'd really dig one but you can't disable the hardware rootkit like we're at least pretty sure you can with Intel chips . And I won't buy one even for an air gapped box if I can't at least be pretty sure I'm in charge of everything it does.
