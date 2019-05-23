GitHub is adding the ability for developers to accept recurring monthly payments from supporters, who can fund their work on open-source software. The feature, called GitHub Sponsors, works exactly like Patreon. Developers can offer various funding tiers that come with different perks, and they'll receive recurring payments from supporters who want to access them and encourage their work.

Bringing this model to GitHub could be a huge addition for developers of open-source software. By its nature, developing open-source software — which anyone can freely use — isn't profitable, but open-source software is critical to much of the tech we use every day, from the core of Android to small tools embedded inside larger programs. Developers can already turn to Patreon or other funding platforms to raise money, but building this tool directly into GitHub, the leading repository for open-source software, could make that even easier for them.