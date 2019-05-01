from the sawing-logs dept.
Most of our building practices aren't especially sustainable. Concrete production is a major source of carbon emissions, and steel production is very resource intensive. Once completed, heating and cooling buildings becomes a major energy sink. There are various ideas on how to handle each of these issues, like variations on concrete's chemical formula or passive cooling schemes.
But now, a large team of US researchers has found a single solution that appears to manage everything using a sustainable material that both reflects sunlight and radiates away excess heat. The miracle material? Wood. Or a form of wood that has been treated to remove one of its two main components.
[...]But rather than simply being structurally useful, the wood has some properties that could make it extremely useful as cladding, covering the exterior of a building. While most of the cellulose fibers are aligned along the grain of the wood, that alignment is very rough—there's plenty of variability in their orientation. That means light that strikes the processed wood will bounce around within a dense mesh of cellulose fibers, scattering widely in the process. The end result is a material that looks remarkably white, in the same way a sugar cube looks white even though each sugar crystal in it is transparent.
As a result, the material is really bad at absorbing sunlight, and thus it doesn't capture the heat in the same way regular wood does.
But it gets better. The sugars in cellulose are effective emitters of infrared radiation, and they do so in two areas of the spectrum where none of our atmospheric gases is able to reabsorb it. The end result is that, if the treated wood absorbs some of the heat of a structure, wood can radiate it away so that it leaves the planet entirely. And the wood is able to do so even while it's being blasted by direct sunlight; the researchers confirmed this by putting a small heater inside a box made of the treated wood and then sticking it in the sunlight in Arizona.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday May 28, @08:05PM (1 child)
You mean we can solve global warming just by paving the earth with a renewable green material?
Why we can all just take up carpentry and intensive tree cultivation (like Weyerhauser does) to save the planet and we won't have to send out any more direct mail solicitations for donations to run our 501C3 organizations.
...
Oh. Wait...
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday May 28, @08:30PM
Why land? Earth is 70% water. We could design floating trees of this stuff and put it in Arctic waters. That might draw off enough heat to keep the ice frozen beneath it, and possibly help repair habitats up there. Nothing really stops us from designing floating gardens out in ocean with this stuff.
If the heat really does leave the Earth, then it may be simply a matter of scaling and timing before we're dumping enough heat to counteract climate change. That's on top of what we could put on land.
Wonder if this on a large scale could provide power to space? Could small satellites capture that energy and power onboard systems? Would only really be useful at the poles, but having passive power would be neat.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 28, @08:25PM (2 children)
This sounds cool, but, does this mean cutting down more trees? Buildings with concrete roofs are going to need this treated wood, to cool the buildings? And, it's going to take more trees to get the same amount of lumber, because we throw away the bits that don't cool. So, we have upsides, and downsides to it. And, we've already been doing a great job of defoliating the planet for at least a century.
OK, my contributions of late seem to be more complaining than anything. - Aristarchus
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 28, @08:44PM
If it can last for decades, who cares how many trees we have to cut down? Just plant more.
My concern is actually seeing this come to market. We hear about a lot of gee-whiz stuff that seemingly goes nowhere, and adoption may be slow and sporadic too.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 28, @09:03PM
If they developed this material on anything resembling old-growth cedar or pine, they should be hung by green ropes in Big Sur.
What this should/likely will mean is growing more trees (in pretty, but ecologically barren tree farms).
What I want to know is: what do you have to coat this wonder white wood with to keep if from mildewing black, rotting, and becoming food for ants? Or, is this just a building material for the Arizona desert?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 28, @08:32PM
Giant Sun shield!! Less need for AC and we can keep the planet's temp in check.