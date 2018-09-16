Stories
New Optimization Chip Tackles Machine Learning, 5G Routing

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 28, @11:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the chips-will-soon-design-themselves dept.
NPC-131072 writes:

From ieee spectrum

Engineers at Georgia Tech say they've come up with a programmable prototype chip that efficiently solves a huge class of optimization problems, including those needed for neural network training, 5G network routing, and MRI image reconstruction. The chip's architecture embodies a particular algorithm that breaks up one huge problem into many small problems, works on the subproblems, and shares the results. It does this over and over until it comes up with the best answer. Compared to a GPU running the algorithm, the prototype chip—called OPTIMO—is 4.77 times as power efficient and 4.18 times as fast.

[...] The test chip was made up of a grid of 49 "optimization processing units," cores designed to perform ADMM and containing their own high-bandwidth memory. The units were connected to each other in a way that speeds ADMM. Portions of data are distributed to each unit, and they set about solving their individual subproblems. Their results are then gathered, and the data is adjusted and resent to the optimization units to perform the next iteration. The network that connects the 49 units is specifically designed to speed this gather and scatter process.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 28, @11:15PM (1 child)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Tuesday May 28, @11:15PM (#848694) Journal

    Compared to a GPU running the algorithm, the prototype chip—called OPTIMO—is 4.77 times as power efficient and 4.18 times as fast.

    Is a GPU better than a "TPU" or ASIC at these problems?

    • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday May 29, @12:11AM

      by RS3 (6367) on Wednesday May 29, @12:11AM (#848705)

      That's a really good question. An ASIC will be fastest, if the task is suited to a bunch of logic. And many companies are doing a combination of ASICs (FPGA), CPU, TPU, GPU, whatever else, gives the most computing power. But you need a really good overall system architect- someone who understands both software and hardware, to plan it out. Where's Seymour Cray!

  • (Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday May 28, @11:52PM

    by anubi (2828) on Tuesday May 28, @11:52PM (#848702) Journal

    Maybe they can put these in traffic lights?

    Sometimes, it looks to me like a goat would do better than what they put in.

